5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $300,000

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 3/13 2-4PM! Cute renovated ranch home at a dead end! Fresh exterior and interior neutral paint! Living room with new LVP flooring and stone gas FP opens up into kitchen that has some new cabinets with soft close, granite countertops, tile backsplash, new stainless appliances, new fixtures, and a skylight! Back den has new LVP flooring, mini split system, and sliding doors to screen porch. Large unfinished storage/workshop space off den. Bedrooms have new carpet and fixtures. Two hall baths have been renovated with LVP flooring, new toilets, new vanities; one has new tub/shower combo and one has new walk in shower. Master bedroom has door to back yard; new bath with granite top dual vanity and new walk in shower, LVP flooring, new toilet and fixtures. Fenced in yard with large storage building. Crawlspace has new french drain and sump pump. New HVAC system and duct work.