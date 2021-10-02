5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $306,550

Lot #5-The Rutherford plan has all the room you’ve been looking for! As you enter you are greeted with beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring that flows through the common areas. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pantry. While you’re in the kitchen you can still entertain guests enjoying the cozy fireplace in the great room. Lovely primary suite located on the main level features double bowl vanity, separate water closet, 2 linen closets, granite countertops, and an enormous walk-in closet. Upstairs is a spacious loft, 4 secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets, Jack & Jill bathroom, and a full hall bath. The possibilities are endless! Call for more information on this amazing home!" Buyer to verify taxes and school district. Currently not in the flight path. Buyer to verify. All offers are accepted until Monday 10/4 @ 5:00PM.