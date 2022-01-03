5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $318,589

Lot #11-The Rutherford plan has all the room you’ve been looking for! As you enter you are greeted with beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring that flows through the common areas. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Great open concept floorplan! Lovely primary suite located on the main level with spacious en-suite features double vanities, two linen closets, water closet, and an enormous walk-in closet. Upstairs is a spacious loft, 4 secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets, Jack & Jill bathroom, and a full hall bath. The possibilities are endless! Call for more information on this amazing home! Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify.