Lot #17-The Rutherford plan has all the room you've been looking for! As you enter you are greeted with beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring that flows through the common areas. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. While you're in the kitchen you can still entertain guests enjoying the cozy fireplace in the great room. Lovely primary suite located on the main level with spacious en-suite features a double bowl vanity, separate water closet, 2 linen closets, granite countertops, and an enormous walk-in closet. Upstairs is a spacious loft, 4 secondary bedrooms all with walk-in closets, Jack & Jill bathroom, and a full hall bath. The possibilities are endless. Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify.
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $322,470
