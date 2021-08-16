 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $345,000

This beautiful 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home offers an open floor plan with lots of updates. Main living areas include formal living room and dining room, separate den with fireplace and kitchen with granite countertops, new built in microwave and oven, cooktop, dishwasher (3 years old). Roof (30 yr architectural shingles) & Furnace in attic with larger ductwork for better heating/cooling installed in 2019. Fresh paint through out the home. Storage building and Castle/fort convey with home. Schedule your showing before this amazing home is gone.

