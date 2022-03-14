 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $359,000

Saint Charles Place 5 Bedroom Home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Formal living and dining plus a main level bedroom with direct bath access. Open concept family room kitchen combination with fireplace. This home is great for entertaining. The second level boasts a large primary with ensuite plus 3 spacious bedrooms with access to a full bath and an extensive bonus room. The rear deck overlooks a large level lot great for gatherings and entertaining.

