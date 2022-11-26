Lot#26- The Rutherford plan has all the room you've been looking for! As you enter you are greeted with beautiful luxury plank flooring that flows through the common areas. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a pantry. Great open-concept floorplan! A lovely primary suite located on the main level with a spacious en-suite that features double sink vanity, two linen closets, a water closet, and an enormous walk-in closet. Upstairs is a spacious loft, 4 secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, a Jack & Jill bathroom, and a full hall bath. The possibilities are endless! Buyer to verify tax rate and school district. Currently not in flight path. Buyer to verify.
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $365,000
