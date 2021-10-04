 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $387,500

5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $387,500

5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $387,500

This STUNNING 5 bedrm/2.5 ba property HAS IT ALL!!! Distinguished curb appeal + a cul-de-sac lot are a winning duo here! Graciously sized covered front porch will greet you and your guests. Sunlight filled entry leads to formal dining rm with designer flair - coffered ceiling + double windows. CALLING ALL CHEFS & amateurs alike, this kitchen is dreamy - granite countertops, tile backsplash, undercabinet + pendant lighting, PANTRY, SS appliances, & HUGE island + breakfast area for casual dining. CAPACIOUS living rm has fireplace w/gas logs. Laundry rm/mud rm conveniently located on main level off of garage. GIGANTIC primary suite feels like your own personal oasis - bathroom features separate shower/soaking tub/water closet. 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th bedroom (IDEAL BONUS ROOM!) all have double door closets + fan/light combination. 2nd level full bath has double sink vanity + shower/tub combo. Expanded patio provides an area for all of your outdoor living dreams! Neighborhood pool/clubhouse.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center
Education

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

The university's board of trustees also picks the names of alumni Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe to replace the names on two campus buildings that had honored former N.C. governors who had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News