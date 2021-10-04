5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $387,500

This STUNNING 5 bedrm/2.5 ba property HAS IT ALL!!! Distinguished curb appeal + a cul-de-sac lot are a winning duo here! Graciously sized covered front porch will greet you and your guests. Sunlight filled entry leads to formal dining rm with designer flair - coffered ceiling + double windows. CALLING ALL CHEFS & amateurs alike, this kitchen is dreamy - granite countertops, tile backsplash, undercabinet + pendant lighting, PANTRY, SS appliances, & HUGE island + breakfast area for casual dining. CAPACIOUS living rm has fireplace w/gas logs. Laundry rm/mud rm conveniently located on main level off of garage. GIGANTIC primary suite feels like your own personal oasis - bathroom features separate shower/soaking tub/water closet. 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th bedroom (IDEAL BONUS ROOM!) all have double door closets + fan/light combination. 2nd level full bath has double sink vanity + shower/tub combo. Expanded patio provides an area for all of your outdoor living dreams! Neighborhood pool/clubhouse.