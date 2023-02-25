The Columbia plan is under construction and will be ready to move-in March/April of this year. Home has Owners Suite on the main floor as well as a second Owners Suite on the second floor. Very desirable location off Barrow Road in High Point directly across the street from Southwest Guilford HS. Seller offers to pay a portion of your mortgage for 2 years (2-1 buy-down) and 1% of your loan amount toward Closing Cost when using preferred lender, attorney and title company. for all full price offers and expires 1/31/2023.