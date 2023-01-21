The Columbia plan is under construction and will be ready to move-in March/April of this year. Home has Owners Suite on the main floor as well as a second Owners Suite on the second floor. Very desirable location off Barrow Road in High Point directly across the street from Southwest Guilford HS. Seller offers to pay a portion of your mortgage for 2 years (2-1 buy-down) and 1% of your loan amount toward Closing Cost when using preferred lender, attorney and title company. for all full price offers and expires 1/31/2023.
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $407,529
Related to this story
Most Popular
The robbery occurred on Monday night.
Here's a look back at the life and career of Betty White on what would have been her 101st birthday.
"Robert was battling something behind the scene that we couldn't see," Tisha Joyner of Maultsby Talent Agency in Raleigh said in a statement about Robert Crayton.
The owners of Cone Denim Entertainment Center say the footprint of the February One Parking Deck is ruining their business.
"Robert was battling something behind the scene that we couldn't see," Tisha Joyner of Maultsby Talent Agency in Raleigh said in a statement about Robert Crayton.
The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 facility in Greensboro has been permanently closed, according to AMC Theatres’ website.
GREENSBORO — The woman who set a 2002 fire near UNCG that killed four young adults two decades ago — at the time, the deadliest fire in the ci…
A Burlington woman drove the wrong way for about two miles before the collision, which killed her and two Whitsett residents, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
A lot in the South Main shopping center in High Point has been sold for $1.3 million to a New York group, according to a Guilford County Regis…
The driver who hit artist Scarlett Hill with her vehicle in a crosswalk drove 18 miles to High Point with a clump of the injured woman's hair in the cracked windshield.