This charming single family home is the perfect blend of comfort and convenience. The natural color palette and fresh interior paint create a cozy atmosphere, while the center island in the kitchen and flexible living spaces offer plenty of room for entertaining. The primary bathroom is a luxurious retreat with a separate tub and shower, double sinks, and plenty of under sink storage. Enjoy the convenience of a fenced-in backyard and partial flooring replacement, plus the added bonus of a fireplace. This home is sure to make the perfect place to call home.
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $430,000
