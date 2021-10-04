5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $430,000

Spacious brick home on beautifully manicured corner lot. Crown molding, lots of closet space, wooden blinds, double hung storm windows. Main level Owner's Suite with tray ceiling, spacious bath with two walk-in closets and double vanities, jetted garden tub with separate shower. Two optional Owner's Suites upstairs, one with pre-wired surround sound. Office with French doors and picture windows. Great room has vaulted ceiling, marble fireplace with gas logs. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, up-lighting, dinette area, Corian counters, tile backsplash, solid cherry cabinets with sliding shelves. Beautiful hardwoods, tile, plush carpet & recess lighting throughout, in-wall pest control system. Newly built deck ($10,500), 3 car garage, spotlights on timer, sprinkler system, intercom, security alarm, built-in gas grill, large yard for entertaining, HVAC unit w/transferrable warranty, walk-in attic storage. Community clubhouse with pool and playground. Welcome Home!