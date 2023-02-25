Popular Seagrove plan with over 3000 sf, same plan as model home in Williard Place, gorgeous large guest suite with 2nd laundry on first floor and enormous primary on 2nd floor with 2 closets, shower and garden tub. Five Bedrooms/3.5 baths, huge island and bar, Gas range, Luxury vinyl plank in main living, hardwood stairs, tile floors in baths, tile backsplash in kitchen. Don't miss this one! Lot 63 WP Seagrove F
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $449,894
