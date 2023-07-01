MORE PICTURES COMING SOON! NW High Point's newest community! Popular Cotswold III plan with primary and 2nd bed/bath and laundry on main. 3 bedrooms & 2 baths more and loft upstairs. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in main living and hardwood stairs. Marsh cabinets in Drift color, and subway tile backsplash. Quartz countertops in baths with 12x24 tile floors. Gas logs, Vented gas range, ENORMOUS kitchen island, coffered ceilings in Dining Room. This one is beautiful! Corner Lot. Estimated Completed mid October. MODEL OPEN DAILY Mon-Sat 12-6, Sun 1-6 at 3296 Alyssa Way. Lot 55 Williard Place