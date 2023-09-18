The Beautiful Washington is one of our most popular plans. The home design is both traditional and modern with its open and functional spaces. The foyer is flanked by a formal living and dining room that opens to the expansive family room with a wall of windows. The impressive kitchen features a center island, window over the kitchen sink with a view to the back yard. Entertain your guests in the large kitchen with lots of cabinetry and an island for entertaining. Guest bedroom and awe-inspiring laundry room round out the first floor. Enjoy game nights in the spacious bonus room! Primary Suite with private bath, plus a hall bath between the 4th and 5th bedrooms. Smart home package included!