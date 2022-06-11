Schedule an appointment to see the Washington Model in Erynndale. This is the LARGEST home being offered in the community. It has 5 Bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and is an OPEN floorplan. As you enter this home, you will see a beautiful dining room with a coffered ceiling. The Family Room has a Fireplace with Gas Logs! This space flows directly into the Breakfast Area & Kitchen. White Cabinets are featured inside the Kitchen along with Expo Gray Quartz Countertops. If additional space is needed, you can enjoy the Screened in Porch that is right off the Breakfast Area. One bedroom is located on the 1st Floor and has access to the full bathroom. As you go upstairs, you will see a large Rec Room. This can be set up as another living space, game room, or even theater room. The Primary Bedroom Suite is nothing short of AMAZING. It has a large Primary Suite with Separate Shower & Garden Tub. The Closet Space is truly something to see in person! Ask how you can receive $5k in Closing Costs!
5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $509,035
