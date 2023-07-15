Expansive Grant plan offers Hardie Plank exterior w/stone accents & 3-car garage. Open concept floorplan includes a gourmet kitchen w/gorgeous white cabinets, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, center island, SS KitchenAid appliances & 5 burner gas cook top w/canopy hood. The Grant also features a formal living room, formal dining room & guest suite w/adjoining full bath. An oversized loft, 3 additional bedrooms & spacious Primary Bedroom w/ private sitting area & 2 walk-in closets complete the second floor. Quality materials and workmanship throughout. Easy access to HWY 840, I-40, I-73, and HWY 68 w/convenient access to Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center/ Forsyth Medical Center / Brenner’s Children’s Hospital, VA Hospitals, shopping & entertainment.. Your smart home includes our America’s Smart Home® Technology which allows you to monitor and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet, or computer