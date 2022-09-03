5 Bedroom Home in High Point - $528,380

This home has 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms inside. As you enter the home, you will see a Dining Room that showcases a Coffered Ceiling. Across from this space, is an Office for those who may be working from their homes. Glass double doors will be attached in order to create additional privacy if needed. The Gourmet Kitchen features White Cabinets with Lyra Quartz Countertops. The Brick backsplash contrasts perfectly to add a touch of excellence to this space. A Double Wall Cabinet houses a Convection Microwave and Oven and comes with a Stainless-Steel Gas Cooktop with an additional burner in the middle. The Canopy Hood Range is also appointed above the Cooktop and vents outside of the home to aid in giving you an amazing cooking experience. The Primary Bedroom is located on the 2nd Level of the home and features an amazing Separate Shower from Garden Tub. The Closest is also enormous and really is something to see in person. This home is a MUST SEE! Schedule an appointment today!