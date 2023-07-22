This home design is both traditional & modern with its open & functional spaces. The foyer is flanked by a formal dining & study that opens to an expansive family room w/a wall of windows.A gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops, tile backsplash, center island, SS KitchenAid appliances & 5 burner gas cook top w/canopy hood. Guest bedroom w/ full bath & 5-foot shower. Primary suite w/separate tub/shower and a closet that is jaw dropping. Three secondary bedrooms, two additional full baths & large bonus room round out the upstairs.Easy access to HWY 840, I-40, I-73, and HWY 68 w/convenient access to Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center/ Forsyth Medical Center / Brenner’s Children’s Hospital, VA Hospitals, shopping & entertainment.. Quality materials and workmanship throughout with superior attention to detail.Your smart home includes our America’s Smart Home® Technology which allows you to monitor and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet, or computer