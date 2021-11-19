Once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of Jamestown's most iconic homes perfectly placed on 21 magnificent acres in the heart of the Triad. Additional acreage is available. This fine Southern home offers exceptional, unrivaled style and comfort. Totally updated in a stud out renovation in 2006 the home received new plumbing, electrical, windows, roof, HVAC systems and more. During the renovation, a major addition was added across the back of the home creating the Chef's kitchen and fabulous grand Den with a stacked stone fireplace and sweeping view of the back lawn, swimming pool, gazebo, and fountain. For the equestrian, there is a modern two-story 6 stall stable with hay storage above. A picturesque spring-fed pond, fenced pastures, and outbuildings complete this extraordinary residence. This fine home is literally within walking distance of the vibrant and charming Jamestown town center with its popular restaurants and shops.
5 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $2,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers responded to a report of "odd odors and suspicious materials" at an apartment in the 1300 block of Adams Farm Parkway, according to police.
The “Aggie STEAM Academy” would emphasize science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
The other driver involved was charged with driving while impaired, according to authorities.
The 8-0 vote Monday evening by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners — acting in their capacity as the Board of Health — marked the end of a sometimes contentious rule that had its origins in the mid-August wave of the COVID-19 delta variant.
The congressman recently announced he would run for the new 13th District, a seat many assumed N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore would seek.
The structure fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived, according to Eden police.
No one was injured in the incident and police are continuing to investigate.
It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott County, Virginia.
The robbery attempt occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious odor, materials at apartment lead to closure of Adams Farm Parkway, Greensboro police say
The road between Hilltop Road and Autumn Woods Drive has since reopened, police said.