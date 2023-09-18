Welcome home in beautiful Jamestown! This home was recently off market due to renovations completed in March 2023 including brand new hardwoods on the main floor! Discover a bright and open interior with plenty of natural light and a neutral color palette, complimented by a fireplace. Meal prep is a breeze in the kitchen, complete with a spacious center island. You won’t want to leave the serene primary suite, the perfect space to relax. Other bedrooms provide nice flexible living space. The primary bathroom features plenty of under sink storage waiting for your home organization needs. Finally, the backyard, a great space for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. Hurry, this won’t last long!