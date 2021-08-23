This house has alot of versatile space thru out...there is the 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and then a possible inlaw suite with another 2 bedrooms, full bath and a small, 2nd kitchen. There is also a living room and a separate den. The lower level offers a bonus room plus some unfinished area which would make a great workshop. And don't forget the carport, basement garage, and detached building/workshop. There is over half an acre of land and a very convenient location close to downtown, the 4th of July Park, shopping, restaurants, and I-40. There is some wood flooring in the house. Some updating is needed but there is alot of potential.
5 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $210,000
