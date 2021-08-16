5 Bedroom Home in Liberty - $1,350,000

Follow the 4 board fenced pastures along a tree lined drive to Liberty Hill Farm. An alluring blend of a country retreat and an equestrian estate that checks all the boxes! Orchard, Chicken Coop, Rocking Chair Porch, Professional Gardens, Backyard Oasis, Salt Water Pool surrounded by Gardens, large Patio with Firepit, Kennel, Stream, overlooking sweeping pastures. Recently refreshed custom residence features hewn beams, stone fireplace, studio/sunroom, chef's kitchen, abundant moldings, plantation shutters, flexible floor plan, and immaculate in condition. The barn has a concrete center aisle, 6 -12x12 tongue & groove stalls, rubber mats, tack room with laundry, wash stall, and fly misting system. 275+bales hay loft, separate septic system. The "piece de resistance" - 90x220 fenced arena with shredded rubber footing! This estate provides easy access to both the Triad and Triangle. Located minutes to major arteries, shopping, restaurants, boating and a homemade ice cream shop!