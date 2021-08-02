5 Bedroom Home in Liberty - $160,000

Spacious home with many updates! Updates include replacement windows, new flooring & new roof. Huge living area that opens to the dining room. Kitchen w/all appliances remaining, laundry closet w/washer/dryer remaining. 5 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths give ample space for your family & has residential interior fire/sprinkler system. Front porch, handicap ramps in place, deck on back, 2 storage rooms & 2 storage buildings. Fenced in back yard. Home is currently being used as NC licensed family care home. Home being sold as-is. Convenient location!