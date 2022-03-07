5 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $330,000

Multiple offers received, please submit all offers by Sunday 3/6 @9pm. MUST SEE! This Beauty located inside of Birch Creek Ridge in Cul-De-Sak features 2800+ Sqft, 9' ceilings, Open floor plan, Plenty of natural light throughout, updated kitchen, new vinyl plank floors on main, crown molding throughout, chair railing on main, Huge Master with His & Her closets, deluxe bath with separate shower and garden tub, dual vanity, water closet, Privacy fence, finished garage, new garage door (11/21), new roof (1/22) and Much more!! Schedule your showing today!