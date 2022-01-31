 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $330,000

  • Updated
Don't miss this opportunity to own this beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home! The primary bedroom is on the main floor and has two walk-in closets along with two recently updated full bathrooms! The other 4 bedrooms are upstairs along with a loft, perfect for an office. The home is on a Cul-de-sac lot that is fenced in with paver stones in the front and back yard! The home has updated fixtures throughout and the heat pump was replaced in 2020! We invite you to take a look today! Agents please read agent only remarks.

