5 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $369,000

Large 4/5 bedroom house in desirable neighborhood, directly outside Greensboro without Greensboro taxes, easy access to I-40 and I-85. Primary bedroom on main level, bath with garden tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet. Hardwoods in foyer and dining room. Kitchen with breakfast area, sunroom with door to backyard deck. Sunroom and living room share double sided gas fireplace and lots of windows for natural light. 18 foot vaulted ceiling in living room with 2 story windows. Second story has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, plus bonus room with custom built bookshelves and large closet that can be 5th bedroom. Showings can be scheduled now to start on Thursday, August 5.