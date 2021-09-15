A Spacious & Awesome 5 Bedroom & 4 Bath Home, Three Car Garage, Formal Living Room & Formal Dining Room, Great Room w/Gas Log Fireplace which opens to the Kitchen & Breakfast area, Kitchen has Granite tops, Pantry, Island & a Gas cooktop range, there is One Bedroom & Full bath downstairs, A Mudroom just off the entrance to the garage, Upstairs you will find a HUGE Owner Bedroom & Bath with dual sinks, vanity area, soaking tub & separate shower & water closet & A HUGE Owner closet, 2 Bedrooms share a bath, there is another hall bath and bedroom #5, A laundry room, A large Bonus area w/many possibilities & loft, Cozy Front Porch & Tranquil Backyard! As you can see An overall Awesome & Spacious Home!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Mc Leansville - $425,000
