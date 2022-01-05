 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $1,485,000

5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $1,485,000

5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $1,485,000

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION~~Spectacular Brick Victorian Castle on 4-1/2 beautiful acres 10 minutes from Piedmont Triad International Airport. True one of a kind residence with amazing architecture and craftsmanship from the copper gutters, to the 20-foot yellow pine handcrafted banister, amazing bar and arched doorways. This home has over 8,000 square feet including 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, theater room and gym. The large office has a private entrance off of the spiral staircase. A gorgeous 900 sf pavilion with cozy fireplace that can hold over 75 people. The property is also equipped with multiple exterior buildings, including 4,000 sf 2 story garage and a 2 story barn that make it your complete castle estate! The beautiful pictures don’t capture the amazing essence of this home making it TRULY A MUST SEE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball
Sports

Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball

"We'll be bringing in music and other forms of entertainment," said Andy Sandler, the chief executive officer of Washington-based Temerity Capital Partners. "We really intend to activate that stadium as the centerpiece of activity in this really growing part of the city, which hopefully will make it even more attractive for multifamily development and will just make it more attractive as a destination."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert