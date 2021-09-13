5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $1,735,000

Castle Minutes from PTI Airport. Re-creation of an 1856 brick Victorian on 4.5 ac. Amazing Architecture will not find another one like it. The many details have purpose sparing no expense such as the copper gutters to the 20 foot yellow pine banister made by Amish craftsmen to arched doorways made from hand to keep with the 1856 craftsmanship of strength and character to the uniformity of the stairs in the tower. Incredible gym off the large office that can be reached by the separate stairs in the tower so your clients don't have to come through your home. The tower comes off of the massive entertainment pavilion with its own fireplace. If you collect cars you will love the 2 story 4000 square foot garage that can hold 15 cars, or the 5 car carport. If you desire a farm there is a 2 story barn with attached chicken coop and silo. Owner has placed the posts for a horse fence. Theater room makes a great wine cellar. Full bath being installed in garage and half bath added to office