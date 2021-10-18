Once you move into this lavish home, you may never want to leave. This spacious home offers 5 bedrooms strategically spread throughout the home for extra privacy and comfort. You also have a chefs kitchen complete with granite countertops, built in oven, decorative vent hood over built in gas range, breakfast bar. Endless storage throughout. All rooms offer elegance and sophistication that will leave you feeling spoiled every minute of the day. The cupola bedroom and vanity room will comfort your inner traveler at any time of year and don't forget that jetted garden tub calling your name on those cold winter nights. This home has so much to offer, including a full in-law suite on the lower level, an extra room that could be used for a wine cellar, many built ins, tray ceilings, 3 fireplaces, 2 garages that can accommodate 4 cars and a sprawling lawn with an inground sprinkler system for year round green grass. New roof 2017.Close to airport, great schools, local parks and clubs nearby.
5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $939,900
