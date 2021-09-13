 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $990,000

5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $990,000

5 Bedroom Home in Oak Ridge - $990,000

Custom-built home in Oak Ridge offering 4,606 sq/ft with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car garage, home theater and home office on level 1.64 acres with additional sq/ft. A 900 sq/ft main level recreation room with vaulted ceiling and stone wood burning fireplace leads to a large covered porch that overlooks the saltwater pool and rear courtyard. The great room has coffered ceiling, built-ins, fireplace and wall of windows that offer outstanding views is the perfect place to enjoy beautiful sunsets. There is a large kitchen with maple cabinets, an island with a prep sink, a dream pantry, formal dining room with custom wainscoting, master bedroom with double tray ceiling and garden tub, guest bedroom with a full bath all located on the main level.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News