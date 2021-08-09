 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $272,500

5 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $272,500

5 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $272,500

Ranch style home w/ finished,daylight basement.Vinyl replacement windows.Wood burning,stone FP and built-in shelves in Living Room.Kitchen offers tile backsplash,all appliances to stay and island.New carpet installed in bedrooms (main).Basement:Bedrooms 4-5,den and full bathroom (great in-law suite).Luxury vinyl plank flooring,recessed lighting,all new bathroom,recessed lighting,etc.Exterior of house recently painted,new black gutters,garage doors and septic lines (5 BRs).Covered front porch.No HOA dues.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News