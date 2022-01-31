5 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $479,900

You Don't Find Homes Like This Very Often! Gorgeous 5 BR Home w/ Additional Living Quarters on over 2 acres of land at end of cul-de-sac in Northwest School District. It sits on a beautiful lot w/ large, magnificent yard. Large front porch across front of home and Amazing deck overlooks the back yard. Additional lower patio area for 2nd living quarters. Nice open floor plan w/ gorgeous kitchen boasting granite countertops, SS appliances, and island. Wonderful built-in breakfast nook. Dining area. Office space on the main level. Large living room w/ gas log fireplace. Master Bedroom on main level w/ Gorgeous Master Bath featuring double vanity and Amazing Shower. 4 BR on the upper level w/ full bath. Additional living quarters on lower level w/ area that could be used as a game room or BR, Living Area, Kitchen, Full Bath, and additional laundry. Amazing storage in basement and also on 2nd level of the 2 car garage. This home is a must see to appreciate all it has to offer!