5 Bedroom Home in Stokesdale - $659,000

Just Listed!Great Value~You will enjoy the nature in this Immaculate residence on 16+ acres of serenity~Yes, Horses are Welcome on 10 + acre lots~Neutral decor is perfect for you to add your personal touch and continue your life story here~In-Law Suite in the finished Basement equipped with Kitchen & Bath,Two Bedrooms, dedicated Laundry hook up~Modern Kitchen, recent flooring~Wired 2 Car Detached Garage with room for workshop PLUS 3 Car Attached Garage for all of your toys~two additional homes could be built on Extra homesites 20 & 21 if desired( already included in total acreage).Amazing!

