This home has lots of space!!! 5 Bedrooms 5 Baths, 3.38 Acres, enough room for horses. In-law suite in basement with a private entrance. Front porch, deck, patio, fruit vines wired Gazebo. Must see to believe all the space this house has to offer. Come see and make This house your home.
5 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $290,000
