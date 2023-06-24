Experience upgrades you cannot imagine in this beautiful home situated in the heart of Highland Grove! From the beautiful facade accenting the covered front porch as it welcomes you in, the attention to detail cannot be missed. Upgraded 5" wood plank flooring accent the heavy detailed crown molding, high ceilings, arched doorways, recessed lighting surrounded upgraded fixtures, tray ceilings in dining and primary bedrooms are but a few of the many things you will love about this home! Iron lined spindles on the stairs, to upgraded walk-in shower with seat on the main level bath attached to 2nd bdrm. Gourmet kitchen with built-in oven, microwave and gas cooktop! Upgraded cabinetry, double door pantry and island with beautiful pendant lights! Extended great room by 4' with gas log fireplace. Added sunroom with hardwoods addition! 5th bedroom being used as bonus has removable platform to remain. Northwest High School! Nearby shops, restaurants, roadways for easy access! Absolutely AMAZING