5 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $847,000

Rare opportunity to own a home with 87.7 acres and Haw River frontage in Summerfield. This property has been utilized as the Malachi Boys Home and School until recently and is now waiting for new owners to make it their own and enjoy. This property boasts 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, Driveway is 1 mile long, enter the right driveway, and follow the signs. Selling as is/no repairs.

