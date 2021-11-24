5 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $860,000

Absolutely Stunning 5 Bedroom/ 4.5 Bath Home Nestled on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac Lot in the Desirable Henson Farms Subdivision in Summerfield This Exquisite 2 Story Homes offers over 5600 Square Feet. Wonderful Open Floor Plan with Nice Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Office, Large Laundry Room, A Chefs Dream Kitchen!!! Kitchen offers Granite Countertops, Large 5 Burner Gas Cooktop Range with Double Oven, Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-In Kitchen, Wet Bar, Stunning Master Bedroom with Triple Ceilings, Breathtaking Master Bathroom with Double Vanities, Jacuzzi Tub, Separate Shower and a Walk-in Closet to Die For!!! Three Bedrooms with 2 Baths are located on the Second Floor, A Basement perfect for an In-Law Suite with Walk-Out Doors, Family Room, Exercise Room and Theatre Room, Triple Car Garage, 752 Square Feet of Decking, Security System, Irrigation System, Nestled on 1.51 Acres of Land!!! This is Truly a ONE OF A KIND!!!