Absolutely Stunning 5 Bedroom/ 4.5 Bath Home Nestled on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac Lot in the Desirable Henson Farms Subdivision in Summerfield This Exquisite 2 Story Homes offers over 5600 Square Feet. Wonderful Open Floor Plan with Nice Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Office, Large Laundry Room, A Chefs Dream Kitchen!!! Kitchen offers Granite Countertops, Large 5 Burner Gas Cooktop Range with Double Oven, Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-In Kitchen, Wet Bar, Stunning Master Bedroom with Triple Ceilings, Breathtaking Master Bathroom with Double Vanities, Jacuzzi Tub, Separate Shower and a Walk-in Closet to Die For!!! Three Bedrooms with 2 Baths are located on the Second Floor, A Basement perfect for an In-Law Suite with Walk-Out Doors, Family Room, Exercise Room and Theatre Room, Triple Car Garage, 752 Square Feet of Decking, Security System, Irrigation System, Nestled on 1.51 Acres of Land!!! This is Truly a ONE OF A KIND!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $860,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers responded to a report of "odd odors and suspicious materials" at an apartment in the 1300 block of Adams Farm Parkway, according to police.
The 22-year-old apparently stepped off the roof of the century-old building at 619 Washington Street on Wednesday evening, authorities said.
- Updated
A maker of corrugated display products, Pratt Southeast Displays, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department that it is closing its Whitsett facility in Guilford County on Jan. 15, eliminating all 81 jobs.
The former zookeeper, who's struggling with prostate cancer, was moved from Texas to the Butner Federal Medical Center.
After Toyota reports surface, Corps of Engineers files public notice of grading the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for battery factory
If a manufacturer spent more than $1 billion and hired more than 1,750 workers at the megasite, the state has set aside up to $320 million in incentives for the project.
-
- 12 min to read
The Jamison Mobile Home Park is at the epicenter of a fight between groups who think their claim on the land is equally valid. But it just may become a land of the lost.
The congressman recently announced he would run for the new 13th District, a seat many assumed N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore would seek.
- Updated
The family says on social media that Marcus Key was shot at Fourth of July Park. Kernersville Police confirmed the boy died of gunshot wound.
Cody Rigsby, a popular Peloton exercise bike instructor, and professional dancer Cheryl Burke will compete against three other remaining couples on Monday's Season 30 finale of the ABC dance competition.
The shooting occurred late Friday in north Greensboro. Officers responded to 3504 Cloverdale Drive after a resident requested help regarding an individual attempting to enter the residence.