5 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $1,300,000

Private custom built home including 5 additional adjacent parcels totaling over 35 acres. This sound insulated; energy efficient; ranch style home with a split bedroom floor plan features luxury White Oak hardwoods with exotic Brazilian Cherry and Ipe wood inlays. Solid framed rustic American Cherry cabinets showcasing a chef's kitchen with professional built-in 6 burner Monogram range top and hood and double ovens. This open floor plan invites you to relax by the large floor to ceiling stone fireplace or enjoy the outdoors on the screened in deck overlooking the incredible view of your private pond. The handicap accessible In-law suite also offers amazing views of the pond and features a full kitchen with double ovens, 2 full baths and includes its own separate entrance and garage. The 36.24 mostly wooded acres are divided over 6 parcels, backs up to the Big Alamance Creek and features a ¾ acre stocked pond and a 1,200 sqft insulated workshop with electricity.