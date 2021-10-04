5 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $1,300,000

Picturesque, serene setting located on Hwy 70 between Burlington & Greensboro. Built in 1883, this Victorian House was bought by the current owners in 1987 & addition was added. Main building is currently used as an office. Impeccable details, perfect opportunity for reno! Guest cottage has full bath & kitchenette. 3 buildings on 11.33 acres plus a beautiful garden. BA to confirm square footage and schools. *Price doesn't reflect adjoining parcel of 67 acres of vacant land which can be sold separately.*