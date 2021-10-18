5 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $1,700,000

The Lily Pad is a 23+/- acre equestrian property with unlimited potential. This farm is the seller’s home with their horses & a very popular wedding venue. This beautiful & diverse property is just south of Lake Mackintosh & just a minutes from I-40 & anything you could need. The diversity of this unique property gives it so much potential that you can create whatever you need in your dream home. A wide open floor plan for your main living area with a primary bedroom suite on the main floor. Lots of additional bedrooms & bathrms along with a recreation area upstairs. The unparalleled combination of location, privacy, recreational uses, proximity to main thoroughfares (but not too close), and natural beauty make this a crown jewel property. The horse barn is a 6 stall, center aisle, Morton Barn w/ living quarters & 2 bathrms. Each stall has corner mount hay & grain feeders. This property is by far a real gem with untapped potential for you to create the home you only dreamed about.