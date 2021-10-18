 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $289,500

Home has lots of space- 3 full baths, 1 bed on the main level that can also be used for an office, formal dining room, master has huge WIC and master bath will sep tub/shower combo. Backyard is fenced in. Home is close to highway and shops and is close to Greensboro and Burlington. Neighborhood is USDA Eligible

