5 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $299,900

Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 Bath in sought after Brightwood Farm neighborhood! This corner lot home will catch your attention immediately. Main level owners suite with garden tub, separate shower, and extended large closet for lots of storage. Open Floor Plan with combined kitchen, living and dining room, with additional sunroom. In the back yard you'll find double patio space, a privacy fence, and a custom built large storage building (10'x20' - April '20). Upstairs you'll discover a wide hallway leading to a bedroom with a private full bath. Additional 3 spacious bedrooms, each w/ a walk in closet. Additional full bathroom with double sink! Don't miss the finished space above the garage, perfect for a home office or gaming! This beautiful community is perfectly located in eastern Guilford county near Burlington. Easy access to I-40. Neighborhood features a 5800 sq ft clubhouse w/ exercise room, playground, pool and tennis. Showings begin Friday, Nov 26th.

