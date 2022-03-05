Brightwood Farm has everything you could want in amenities, location, and convenience. Chelsea plan at 2453 square feet features a formal dining room. The spacious, fam rm is perfect for entertaining fam and friends. 5 bedrooms, one bedroom/office and full bath are on the main level. The open layout with a kit brkfst bar and brkfst nook, with Gray cabinetry. Upstairs features the Primary Bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, with the beautiful en-suite and large walk-in closet, not to mention the large walk-in shower. The 3 secondary bdms have large closets. One yr builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a Sky Bell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.
5 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $329,790
