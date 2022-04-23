 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $356,000

5 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $356,000

Brightwood Farm! New home with FIVE bedrooms, 3 FULL baths! AWESOME Open floor plan with formal dining, eat in kitchen,brkft bar/nook, family rm, and MAIN floor bedroom, full bath. Second fl features: Primary bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling, ensuite bath with large walk in shower and large walk in closet, plus 3 more bedrooms. Smart home technology makes easy living. Larger lot in Brightwood Farm. Not yet lived in. Make this your home while you can! Call Katy McReynolds CHR Triangle Team 919-444-1900

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert