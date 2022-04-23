5 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $356,000

Brightwood Farm! New home with FIVE bedrooms, 3 FULL baths! AWESOME Open floor plan with formal dining, eat in kitchen,brkft bar/nook, family rm, and MAIN floor bedroom, full bath. Second fl features: Primary bedroom w/ vaulted ceiling, ensuite bath with large walk in shower and large walk in closet, plus 3 more bedrooms. Smart home technology makes easy living. Larger lot in Brightwood Farm. Not yet lived in. Make this your home while you can! Call Katy McReynolds CHR Triangle Team 919-444-1900