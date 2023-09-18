Fantastic home in sought after location! Discover a bright and open interior with plenty of natural light and a neutral color palette, complimented by a fireplace. You'll love cooking in this kitchen, complete with a spacious center island and a sleek backsplash. You won’t want to leave the serene primary suite, the perfect space to relax. Other bedrooms provide nice flexible living space. The primary bathroom is fully equipped with a separate tub and shower, double sinks, and plenty of under sink storage. The back yard is the perfect spot to kick back with the included sitting area. Like what you hear? Come see it for yourself! This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.