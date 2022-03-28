 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $372,000

Beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom home located on a corner lot in desirable Brightwood Farms. Oversized primary bedroom with an in law suite on the main level. Third and fourth bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom. Kitchen boast granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with a gas range. Plenty of space for enjoying and entertaining!

