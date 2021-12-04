5 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $375,000

Check out this stunning 5 Bedroom home in Lindley Park Estates! Convenient to everything! Built in 2017 this home has many features! Hardwood floors downstairs, huge kitchen island with granite countertops, built in appliances (oven elec). One bedroom downstairs with full bath & walk in shower. Laminate flooring upstairs with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master bedroom and bath upstairs with WIC & Walk In Shower/Garden Tub. Stunning back yard landscaping with a 6 ft white privacy fence, French drain, and more!