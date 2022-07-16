 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $469,000

WELCOME to this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath and over 3200+ sqft home located in Brightwood Farm Community! This lovely home features a Great Room w/4' Ext., Granite Surround Gas Log Fireplace. Kitchen w/Upgraded Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Pendant Lights Over Island, SS. Appliances w/Vented Microwave. Primary Suite on the Main Level, Upgraded Primary Bath. Wrought Iron Railing, Oversized Loft Area, Bedroom 5 w/Full Bath. Faux Coffered Ceiling in Dining Room, Fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining!

